SANTA FE
Santa Fe police on Monday arrested a man who authorities accuse of breaking his wife’s neck and using a machete to sever her finger.
Emergency responders transported the 46-year-old Santa Fe woman to the hospital where doctors expected her to recover from her injuries, police said.
At 9:20 a.m. Monday morning, police were called to the 5300 block of FM 646, where a man was walking around holding a machete and quoting the Bible, said Lt. Greg Boody of the Santa Fe Police Department.
Officers approached the man, ordering him to drop the machete, Boody said. The man began walking away from officers while still holding the machete, police said. Police then used tasers to shock the man twice, which caused him to drop the machete, Boody said.
After the man was in handcuffs, police found the victim, who authorities have described as the man’s wife, Boody said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Boody said.
The hospital reported to police the woman had a broken neck, lacerations to her neck, shoulder and upper body, a severed finger and other cut on her hand, Boody said.
Police searched the house shared by the couple, where authorities said they found “an unknown quantity of methamphetamine,” Boody said. The investigation was ongoing and the man could face additional charges, he said.
The man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count resisting arrest, authorities said. His bond was set at $121,500.
The Santa Fe Police Department on Monday was not naming the man until after arraignment, authorities said.
