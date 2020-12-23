The Texas Department of Public Safety will begin its annual Christmas and New Year holiday traffic enforcement today.
The campaign will run through Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 through Jan 1 to remind drivers to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by practicing safe driving habits and obeying all traffic laws. The nationwide Operation CARE, which stands for crash awareness and reduction effort, will run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. Operation CARE encourages state troopers to report all road activities that could be dangerous to others and is another program that encourages responsible driving.
