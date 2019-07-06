Fire in Bacliff

A Dickinson volunteer fireman walks from a residence that was burnt by a fire in Bacliff on Saturday, July 6, 2019. No one was injured in the fire.

 KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News

BACLIFF

The sole occupant of a house in Bacliff, 4115 Paladino Street, is safe after an accidental fire destroyed the interior of his home on Saturday afternoon. 

The Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11:43 a.m. when a blaze cut through a small house, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.

The occupant was able to retreat from the house with his animals before receiving any injuries.

The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes, but still caused significant damage to the roof and interior of the home, Trochesset said. 

Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department had assistance from San Leon, Dickinson, Kemah and League City volunteer fire departments.

The cause of the fire is thought to be electrical, according to the Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department.

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

Locations

Photojournalist

Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.

