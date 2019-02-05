The hotel management company behind Hotel Galvez & Spa in Galveston is suing Moody Insurance Group for canceling an event the group had scheduled to take place at the hotel and not paying what it should owe for canceling, according to their contract.
In a lawsuit filed on Friday in the 10th District Court of Galveston County , Wyndham Hotel Management claims the Moody Insurance Group entered into a catering contract with the management company for an event to be held Oct. 9 -12 at the Hotel Galvez & Spa, 2024 Seawall Blvd.
The contract that Moody signed required the group to spend a minimum of $30,000 in food and beverage, not including other miscellaneous charges, and stated that if Moody canceled the event 90 days or less to the event date after signing, the company would be entitled to 100 percent of the minimum food, beverage and room rental revenue.
Even though Moody reserved a block of 60 rooms for three nights, at rates ranging from $129 to $169, and then chose to cancel its event on Sep. 28, it hasn’t paid the $57,610.65 it owes the hotel for the rooms and catering costs, the lawsuit asserts.
Moody Insurance Group was founded by American National Life Insurance founder W.L. Moody Jr.’s great-grandson Robert L. Moody Jr. in 1986.
HARVEY VICTIM SUES INSURANCE COMPANY
A League City property owner claims a flood insurance company he had a policy with failed to cover all of his flood-damaged property after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Krassimir Zhekov, who owns a home at 2206 Meadows Blvd., is suing Wright National Flood Insurance Company for failing to cover “numerous flood-damaged items” after the hurricane. The adjustor the insurance company sent to Zhekov’s house didn’t comply with the rules that FEMA lays out in its claims manual when the adjustor omitted several items from the inspection, the lawsuit, filed last week, states. Zhekov’s property was inundated with floodwater for several days, the lawsuit states.
“Most importantly, the company failed to cover plaintiff’s HVAC system, which was required to be replaced as a direct result of flood,” the lawsuit states.
MAN SUES FOR BUS COLLISION
A Galveston man who said a city bus hit him is suing the city for more than $100,000.
Allen Florence, in a lawsuit filed on Monday, claims he was taking his bicycle off an Island Transit bus when the driver moved the vehicle forward and hit him.
“As a result of the collision, the plaintiff was severely injured,” the lawsuit states.
Florence blames the collision on the driver’s negligence, and is suing for medical expenses, pain and suffering and the disability that he’ll probably suffer in the future.
