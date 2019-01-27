GALVESTON
People concerned about upcoming construction on 45th Street will have the chance to learn more at a public meeting Tuesday.
The project, which is slated to begin mid-February, will reconstruct the road between Broadway and Seawall Boulevard, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The project also includes extension of a storm-sewer drain, expanding water and sewer pipes and adding sidewalks and lights, Barnett said.
The $9 million project is meant to improve drainage and should last about a year, city officials said. It's being paid for through 2017 general obligation bonds, city officials said.
Tuesday is the chance for people to learn more details about the project, Barnett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.