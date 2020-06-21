GALVESTON
Police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a Honda at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Broadway, Lt. Xavier T. Hancock, public information officer, said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 82F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 82F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 21, 2020 @ 7:03 pm
GALVESTON
Police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a Honda at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Broadway, Lt. Xavier T. Hancock, public information officer, said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.