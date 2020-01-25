Clint Currie, left, with the YMCA, and William Serrato race while jumping in and out of a ladder during the Healthy Eating, Active Living “New Year, New You” Fair at Texas City High School on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The YMCA gave out membership information and had activities for children.
Hana Kace dances while warming up for the Healthy Eating, Active Living “New Year, New You” 5K race at Texas City High School on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Participants learned cardio warm-ups before the race.
Lavender Thorne with CirQ Health helps Anna Cisneros lay back in a chair for muscle relaxation during the Healthy Eating, Active Living “New Year, New You” Fair at Texas City High School on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Various vendors demonstrated their healthy living resources.
Laura Tacquard, center, leads cardio warm-ups before the Healthy Eating, Active Living “New Year, New You” 5K at Texas City High School on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Participants could run or walk in a one-mile fun run or a 5K.
Joshua Pantoga looks down at his son, Oliver, as they start the Healthy Eating, Active Living “New Year, New You” 5K at Texas City High School on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The race kicked off the program for the Galveston County Health District.
Ashley Sellers from 6 Senses Dermacare and Massage gives Mary Ann Patlan a massage at the Healthy Eating, Active Living “New Year, New You” Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Vendors from around Galveston County were set up in Texas City High School to inform participants about their healthy living resources.
The Galveston County Health District held its second annual Healthy Eating, Active Living “New Year, New You” Fair on Saturday.
The health district will follow up the fair with clinics throughout Galveston County to help decrease obesity in adults and adolescents. Obesity is a growing health problem with 40 percent of adults and 20 percent of adolescents recorded as obese, according to the Galveston County Health District.
