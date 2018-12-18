GALVESTON
As lawmakers prepare to convene in January, Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees is working on a legislative agenda seeking increased state funding for local tourism interests.
The draft agenda, which is meant to inform lawmakers about local priorities, outlines a goal to increase Galveston’s funding from the Texas General Land Office, park board spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“Over the past several years, as visitation has increased, funding has decreased from $255,696 in 2010 to $88,376 in 2017,” Fortin said. “Between 2014 to 2017, the park board only recovered 2.11 percent of the $17.1 million it cost the city to ensure that the beaches remain open to the public.”
That funding could have gone toward improved beach maintenance and new equipment purchases, she said.
“We’re supposed to maintain open beaches on behalf of the state,” Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “We’re managing more people than anyone else along the coast.”
In fiscal year 2017 to 2018, the park board recouped about $95,000 from the land office, according to agency records. That’s 14 percent of the total $700,000 the land office gave to various coastal agencies.
“The Texas Natural Resources Code provides that money received from a hotel occupancy tax is not included in determining the amount the city spends to clean and maintain public beaches,” land office spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
Between 2014 and 2017, the park board collected about $5.3 million in hotel taxes, according to park board records.
But with additional funding, the park board could better manage the estimated 7 million annual island visitors, Fortin said.
“This would include additional safety and security in the evenings throughout the summer and additional resources to better manage the pop-up crowds on the West End,” Fortin said.
Only three coastal locales received more funding from the land office last year — Cameron County, the city of Port Aransas and Nueces County, according to land office records.
The park board’s draft legislative agenda also advocates for continued disbursement of money meant to aid cleanup from the 2010 Deep Water Horizon oil spill and for allowing full collections from short-term rentals.
The board is scheduled to vote on the agenda in January.
