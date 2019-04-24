GALVESTON
Less than a month after making sweeping changes to school district’s athletics department, school board trustees have selected the man who will next lead the program.
The board of trustees late Tuesday hired Walter Fortune, a longtime coach at several Texas school districts, to serve as Galveston’s new athletics director.
“He brings a wide array of coaching experiences in addition to athletic director experience at multiple districts,” Superintendent Kelli Moulton said. “He is approachable and demonstrates a confidence in his ability to be a strong servant leader for the student athletes and coaching staff in GISD.”
Fortune will earn $94,590 per year as the district’s athletics director, Moulton said.
District leaders have been searching for a new athletics director ever since trustees in March voted to strip Ball High School head football coach Kimble Anders and Ball High School head basketball coach Jerald Temple of their titles as the district’s co-athletic directors.
The decision came after days of local speculation about a major staff shakeup of the department. Several residents spoke before Wednesday’s meeting against removing Anders from his job.
What, exactly, will happen to the two longtime coaches after Fortune’s hiring is unclear.
“The coaching positions will be posted following the athletic director selection,” Moulton said in March.
Most recently, Fortune has been a coach and athletic coordinator for Conroe Independent School District. But he’s been coaching since 1990 and spent more than nine years as an athletics director, including at Livingston High School and Tarkington Independent School District, according to his resume.
Fortune graduated in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville and earned a master’s degree in education leadership in 2001 from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, according to his resume.
Anders was hired in 2013 after former Ball High School football coach Tony Valastro stepped down after two seasons and a 2-18 record.
The trustees in 2013 selected Anders in a 6-0 vote. Anders is a native of Galveston and a Ball High School graduate who played fullback for the University of Houston and for 10 years with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.
He was named to the Pro Bowl three times.
After leaving the Chiefs, Anders coached at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.
Anders has gone 23-37 overall during his six seasons in charge of the Tors football team, including a 15-27 mark in district games. His tenure saw only one playoff appearance and win, which was in 2017.
The Tors finished last in its district in 2018.
Temple, meanwhile, has been an assistant athletic director since 2011, when he was promoted during a previous staff shakeup. Ball High School’s boys basketball team finished with a 19-12 overall record and 11-3 district record.
