Sixteen former priests who served at churches in Galveston County are among the 42 men who had been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
The archdiocese released the names Thursday as part of a series of releases by dioceses across Texas identifying priests who have been accused of child abuse.
Along with names, the diocese also revealed the places where the priests worked, the years they were ordained, and, in some cases, when they were removed from the priesthood and when they died.
Of the 42 names listed, 16 of the priests worked at Galveston County churches at some time in their careers, although the diocese did not say how long the priests spent at each church.
The priests served at Galveston’s St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Scared Heart Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, according to the list. They also worked at the Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson, Our Lady of Lourdes in Hitchcock, and St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City.
Eleven of the men listed by the diocese are dead. The ones who are still alive are all either retired or have been removed from the priesthood, according to the archdiocese.
All of the names released by the diocese were men who were accused of abusing a child under the age of 18 between 1950 and 2010, according to the archdiocese.
The archdiocese had reason to believe each of the allegations was true after they were investigated by an outside firm and a review board made up of priests, psychologists, social workers and members of law enforcement, the archdiocese said.
The archdiocese did not release details of when and where the allegations were made against the priests on the list. Some of the men named had previously been publicly accused of abuse.
The Daily News compared the names of priests accused to news reports dating back to the 1950s and couldn’t find previous reports of any of the named priests being accused of abuse while they worked in Galveston County.
Six of the named priests served at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Galveston, four served at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston, and three at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Galveston.
The names released Thursday were part of a wider release that named about 300 Texas priests who had been credibly accused of sexual abuse in 14 of the state’s 15 dioceses.
It is one of the largest releases of information about abuse in the Catholic church since 300 priests in Pennsylvania were accused of sexual abuse in August 2018.
Representatives from Galveston’s Holy Family Parish could not be reached for comment on Friday. The parish, however, posted information on Thursday’s release on its website.
Still, Thursday’s release saddened some local Catholics as they learned their churches were connected to allegations of abuse.
“It irritates me that that could go on in our church and we weren’t aware of that many priests,” said Bob Fullen, a Galveston resident and former administrator at two local Catholic churches. “I don’t know if we had any abuse here or not, but if we did, it was a sad situation. For somebody in that position to take advantage of children, I can’t fathom that.”
In a letter to parishioners, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, called sexual abuse a “grave crisis” in the Catholic church.
“In multiple incidents over the years, the Church and her ministers failed to protect the most vulnerable souls entrusted to our care,” DiNardo wrote. “There is no excuse for the actions of those credibly accused of such sins against the human person.”
The list was as complete as possible, DiNardo said. Still, he urged people with more information about abuse in the church to contact the diocese and promised the list would be updated with new information as it becomes available.
He also urged people with knowledge about sexual abuse of minors to report it to police immediately.
