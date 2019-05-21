FRIENDSWOOD
School board trustees will soon consider an administration proposal to eliminate a class ranking system, joining a growing list of districts across the country to do so, officials announced Monday.
“We found the reporting of class rank to colleges and universities limits the majority of students in a high-performing school district like Friendswood,” said Diane Myers, assistant superintendent of secondary curriculum and instruction.
School districts are required by state law to report who finishes in the top 10 percent of a graduating class and, for many years, districts also have ranked all students in each class.
But growing evidence suggests class rankings might undermine students applying for college, some educators argue, while some parents have criticized the practice for adding extra stress to high school.
“Kids are stressing themselves out and overloading their schedules by taking classes they are not really interested in just to play the class rank game,” parent Nicole Rhodes said. “They should get the opportunity to grow throughout high school and find themselves without the fear of failure.”
District officials have been considering eliminating the class ranking system since at least February, when they established a committee of 24 people, including parents, students, teachers, counselors and administrators, tasked with reviewing research and writing about what it would mean to eliminate class rank outside of the top 10 percent, officials said.
One of the items the committee relied on was a report by the National Association for College Admissions Counseling that found more than half of all high schools no longer report student rankings, officials said.
Part of the problem is that a student might perform well academically, earning a 3.64 grade point average on a 4-point scale, but because of the quality of the district, appear on college applications as finishing relatively low in class rank, Myers said.
More than 90 percent of 478 people that took a survey said they would be in favor of eliminating class rank, district officials said.
As part of the committee’s recommendations, the district would still calculate a student’s grade-point average on a 4-point, 8-point and 100-point scale and then internally determine those who finish in the top 10 percent on the 8-point scale, notifying colleges and providing each of those students with a certificate of where they rank and the total class size, officials said.
Under the proposal, teachers would notify each class about what the lowest grade-point average in the top 10 percent is so those outside the top 10 percent would know how close they were, officials said.
While more and more districts across the country are adopting the no-class ranking system, Friendswood would be a trailblazer in Galveston County.
Friendswood’s board of trustees is scheduled to consider the proposal June 10.
