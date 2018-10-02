Respiratory and breathing problems caused by mold or poorly repaired homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey are the leading storm-related health concerns in the region, according to a recent research study.
The study, published last month by the Episcopal Health Foundation, surveyed 1,600 people in Harris and Galveston counties about their health concerns after the hurricane, which a year ago flooded thousands of homes in the county. The top reported issue, both in the survey and in a Dickinson focus group, was respiratory problems aggravated by mold-infested homes and prolonged exposure to moisture, Dr. Shao-Chee Sim, vice president for applied research for the Houston-based foundation said.
“What we learned from the study, and from talking to people in Dickinson, was that, surprisingly, a lot of people were reporting these types of health problems,” Sim said.
“It was especially bad for people living in homes that weren’t completely fixed up — housing conditions were a big part of what we saw.”
More than 250 people reported they or someone in their household have a new health condition or one that has worsened since Harvey, according to the study. Thirty-two percent of those people pointed to respiratory issues as their biggest concern, with mental health problems and high blood pressure following at 26 percent and 10 percent.
“These are not small numbers,” Sim said.
William Calhoun, vice chair for research at the University of Texas Medical Branch's Department of Internal Medicine, said the study’s findings made sense, judging from what he has seen in his patients. About 15 percent of the people Calhoun sees come in with respiratory issues related to the hurricane, he said.
“We see patients every week who tell us they have respiratory complaints and symptoms that developed or got worse after their house flooded,” he said, noting that people don’t come in with specific, diagnosable conditions. Rather, general inflammation can be just as common because of poor-quality home renovations.
“If you were to inhale dust and particles, those things don’t cause an infection, but they they still cause inflammation of the airway, which can lead to increased mucus and increased coughing.”
The problem got so bad that medical branch doctors began recommending patients contact home inspectors and contractors to help them deal with the root of the problem — moldy, flooded homes, Calhoun said. Often, the patients Calhoun sees don’t have the resources to hire a professional to repair their flooded home so they try and do it themselves.
“From what I understand, some of these home repairs have been done in a manner that probably doesn’t meet the current understanding of what needs to be done, but homeowners have to take care of it because they can’t afford anything else,” Calhoun said.
