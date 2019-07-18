Galveston public school trustees voted Wednesday to move ahead with talks about leasing Alamo School property for redevelopment as mixed-income housing units.
The board voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding with Galveston Housing Authority and developer MBS, formerly McCormack Baron Salazar.
The memorandum is not a contract but an agreement on broad terms of how to proceed with the talks, school board President Tony Brown said.
Brown characterized the project as an opportunity to benefit the community in several ways.
“The district has been looking at how to operate more efficiently,” Brown said. “And we’ve recognized some excess capacity in our facilities, while looking for opportunities to be more efficient and find more operating funds.”
“At the same time, there has been an effort to close out something separate in the district, which is the need for workforce and mixed-income housing on the island, not only because we need it, but also because we have to fulfill obligations made after Hurricane Ike when we lost all of the then-existing public housing units on the island.”
Brown was referring to Galveston’s mandate to rebuild 569 units of publicly subsidized housing in Galveston, for which MBS was brought on as the building contractor and has managed two mixed-income developments, Cedars at Carver Park and Villas at the Strand, in partnership with the housing authority.
Those developments provided 148 units of public housing and about the same number offered for rent at market rates.
MBS approached the district to do a similar thing at the Alamo campus, 9.2 acres between 51st and 53rd Streets at Avenue N ½.
Brown was on the housing authority board when the city’s first two mixed-income projects were launched.
“I admit I was not a fan of the mixed-income plan at the time, and I couldn’t have been more wrong,” he said, emphasizing the success of those developments.
The proposal set forth in the memorandum of understanding calls for a long-term ground lease on the property, at a price to be determined; rent to be paid to the district, also at a price to be negotiated; and a possible split between the district and MBS of any surplus annual income.
An opportunity for the school district to negotiate a discount on market-rate units for teachers or other members of the Galveston workforce who have trouble finding affordable housing on the island is also part of the memorandum of understanding, Brown said.
Consideration of uses for the main building, the old Alamo School built in the 1930s, has been part of the discussion, said Louis Bernardy, senior vice president and director of development for MBS in Texas.
“There have been discussions on the part of many to preserve the main building and to do an adaptive re-use of the building,” Bernardy said. MBS hasn’t been inside the building yet and hasn’t seen construction drawings to determine whether any part of it is suitable for housing, but alternatives have been discussed, he said.
“One possibility is to utilize the building as a community resource,” Bernardy said. “It could house the property management office and amenities to any new development that happens around it.
“We’ve gone into a number of possibilities, like an early childhood education program, or leasing space to nonprofits.”
Neither MBS nor the district has discussed the possibility of demolishing the building, Bernardy said.
The only actual agreement reached thus far was that MBS would pick up the tab for all costs incurred by the school district, such as legal fees, during the discussion period, Brown said.
Everything else is up for discussion and will be vetted for public opinion and concerns, he said.
Discussions with MBS and the housing authority don’t preclude the district entertaining other proposals for the property, Johnny Smecca, chairman of the board’s finance committee, said.
Under Texas law, before the district can sell or lease a campus property, it has to offer it for sale or lease to interested open enrollment charter school organizations, with the right of first refusal, Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
“The board doesn’t have to accept any offers,” Brown said. “The board would have to determine which offer adds the most value to the district and the community.”
