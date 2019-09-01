A common sight on Galveston city streets: A large family crammed into a small golf cart, happily taking in the sights on Seawall Boulevard. A closer look reveals that no one in the cart, including a woman holding a baby in her lap, is wearing a seatbelt.
“We’ve handed out some citations for that,” said Sgt. Xavier Hancock of the Galveston Police Department. “It’s something we do and that we’re cognizant of, and we do our best to enforce. But we don’t have a targeted effort toward that offense.”
Labor Day weekend attracted an estimated 600,000 visitors to the island, and many of those were happily, if not exactly legally, ensconced in golf carts, roaming island neighborhoods and sight-seeing.
If they were not belted, according to state law, they were breaking the seatbelt law.
“By local ordinance, golf carts operated east of 103rd must be equipped with turn signals, a horn, brake lights and seat belts,” said Marissa Barnett, public information officer for the city. If they’re east of 103rd, all drivers and passengers are required to use a seatbelt.
“If a child is under the age of 7, a seat belt is also required west of 103rd,” Barnett said.
And that baby? Local law requires car seats for all children who meet eligibility for a car seat, Barnett said. That’s anyone under 5 years old or who weighs 36 pounds or less and hasn’t advanced to a booster seat, according to state law.
Golf cart rental companies are required to install proper equipment in their carts — horn, brake lights, seat belts, head lamps, tail lamps, parking brakes and mirrors — and renters are responsible for putting them to use.
Those who go unbelted do so at their own risk, according to numerous consumer safety reports that bemoan the number of injury accidents involving golf carts.
Only half of golf cart accidents happen on golf courses, said a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission study showing that in the United States there are about 15,000 injuries involving golf carts each year requiring emergency room visits. Forty percent of those injuries are the result of someone falling out of the cart, and about a third of those are children 16 or younger, according to the study.
Golf carts and other low speed vehicles are regulated by local, state and federal laws, Barnett said.
In Galveston, golf carts must not exceed 35 mph on public roadways, according to local ordinance. Golf carts are only permitted on public roadways that have a speed limit of 35 mph or less and have no more than two lanes of vehicular traffic in either direction and are not state or federal highways. Golf carts are not permitted on Avenue O between 53rd and 15th Streets or on Avenue P between 19th and 53rd Streets, according to local ordinance. They cannot be driven on sidewalks or on non-vehicular beaches, in accordance with Texas Open Beaches Act and Galveston’s Beach Access Plan.
Using seat belts when driving and riding in golf carts is a serious matter of public safety, Hancock acknowledged, even though it has not yet become a top priority.
“It’s one of many things we’re concerned about,” he said. “Driving without seat belts is something we don’t want to see because of what may happen, but we’re not stopping every one we see because we’re usually headed to something more urgent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.