GALVESTON
The city is considering switching the company that manages its health insurance plan in a bid to cut mounting costs and unexpected increased claims, a move that might reduce what employees contribute to the plan, officials said.
Rising health insurance costs come during a particularly tight year when the city already was facing budget cuts, and a new, cheaper plan could make a huge difference in the effort to control costs, officials said.
The city’s proposing a move from Boon-Chapman to Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a transition that could save $2 million during the first year from the plan’s current cost of more than $11.1 million expenses, city Human Resources and Civil Service Director Kent Etienne said.
Under Blue Cross Blue Shield, the company would pay for any expenses over $9.95 million, Etienne said.
“All things considered, this was the best fiduciary decision,” Etienne said.
Last year, a larger than expected number of medium-cost claims, typically between $50,000 and $100,000, sent the city and the plan’s oversight board scrambling to contain costs.
The city expects that health insurance expenses will exceed revenues by $1.86 million this year. The city expects revenues from premiums to generate about $9.2 million across all three government entities, according to budget predictions.
The city’s health plan covers city employees, Galveston Park Board of Trustees employees and Port of Galveston employees.
This summer, the plan’s board voted to increase employee contributions starting Jan. 1 to $75 from $50 monthly for individuals and to $380 from $330 monthly for families.
But if the city council approves this shift Thursday, those increases might not be necessary, Etienne said.
And the city would not only reduce its costs, but would also get expanded benefits for employees, he said.
“It improves their benefits,” Etienne said. “The breadth of the network has been expanded.”
Increases in the city’s health care costs are following national trends, Etienne said.
Nationally, healthcare costs are expected to rise by 5.5 percent a year over the next 10 years, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
That means a rise in costs from $3.5 trillion in 2017 to a projected $6 trillion in 2027, according to the center.
A lot of this has to do with a rise of specialty drugs, which typically are expensive, Etienne said.
The city’s plan is self-funded, meaning the employer uses its own money to provide benefits. The city pays Boon-Chapman to administer the plan. It costs the city about $1.5 million for administration and stop-loss coverage, according to budget documents.
The city did explore switching to a fully-insured plan, where the employer pays a premium to a company to provide insurance services, Etienne said.
“It’s not the time,” Etienne said. “We’re not able to afford being a fully insured plan.”
The city council will decide Thursday whether it will make the switch.
