The Salvation Army of Galveston County

Cory Moss, vice president and general manager, and Linda Gudat-Cordova, both of Valero Texas City, surprise Majors Lucila and Nathanael Doria with news of a $75,000 gift from the Valero Benefit for Children. 

TEXAS CITY

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Texas City received a grant of $75,000 from the Valero Benefit for Children, according to The Salvation Army of Galveston County.

