As the holiday season officially gets into full swing, The Salvation Army's bell-ringers are out with their iconic red kettles seeking donations for an organization that provides food for the hungry, helps the poor pay bills, provides shelter to the homeless and children in need with presents each Christmas.
Although the organization has plenty of kettles to fill, it needs volunteers to ring the bells that are part of the sound of the season.
“The need for kettle bell-ringers is huge this holiday season,” said Holly McDonald, the public information officer for The Salvation Army of Galveston County. “Last year, we had 26 bell-ringing stations, but it has been cut to 13.
"Part of this is the virtual kettle bells online, but we also have a lack of volunteers.”
The bell-ringing campaign is the local organization’s largest fundraiser. The organization has a goal of $250,000, which accounts for 10 percent of its budget.
“All of the funds we raise stay here in Galveston County and benefit local families,” McDonald said.
The red kettle made its debut in 1891 in San Francisco to fund a Christmas dinner for 1,000 needy residents, according to the organization website. The bells were not rung again until 1900 by Salvation Army Officer Cadet Amelia Kunkle in New York.
The Salvation Army set a record in 2015, its 125th year, when 25,000 bell-ringers raised $149.6 million, according to the organization.
“People associate Salvation Army bell ringers with Christmas,” McDonald said. “This is our biggest fundraiser and raises our visibility.”
The bells officially started their chiming Friday, but a soft launch was held Nov. 19. Bell-ringers can choose from two, four-hour shifts, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bell-ringers will be on hand at the three Kroger stores in League City, — 2750 E. League City Parkway, 1920 W. League City Parkway and 250 S. Egret Bay Blvd.
In Galveston, they'll be at Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd., and Walmart, 6702 Seawall Blvd.
Bell-ringers also will be at Walmarts at 1701 FM 646 N. in League City, 255 FM 518 in Kemah, and the Walmart and Sam’s Club at 6410 Interstate 45 and 6614 I-45 in La Marque.
Those interested in volunteering can do so and find shifts online at www.registertoring.com, where you can sign up as an individual, group or virtual ringer.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
