Republicans easily held onto the State Board of Education District 7 seat.
Republican Julie Pickren, of Alvin, won her first term on the education board, defeating Democrat Dan Hochman, a Galveston educator, and Libertarian Alan Pyeatt, with 63 percent of the vote, according to incomplete, unofficial returns.
Pickren will take over for one-term representative Matt Robinson, a Republican from Friendswood, who chose not to stand for reelection.
Pickren’s four-year term begins Jan. 1.
District 7 represents Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin County, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Sabine, San Augustine and Tyler counties, along with parts of Fort Bend County.
Representatives of the State Board of Education are responsible for setting curriculum standards, reviewing and adopting instructional materials, establishing graduation requirements, overseeing the Texas Permanent School Fund, appointing board members to military reservation schools and special school districts, providing final review of rules proposed by the State Board for Educator Certification and reviewing the education commissioner's proposed award of new charter schools, with authority to veto a recommended applicant.
