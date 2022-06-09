Doug Peterson looks at a map that shows all parts of the proposed ring barrier through Texas' gulf coast during an U.S. Army Corps of Engineers open meeting at the Galveston Island Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Paul Hamilton, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explains the proposed beach and dune system in the corps’ storm surge mitigation system during an open house at High Island High School on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Hundreds of people crowded Crenshaw Elementary School’s cafeteria during a presentation on the proposed coastal barrier plan by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at a sixth public meeting in Crystal Beach on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
A meeting attendee takes a photograph Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 of a poster outlining possible plans for a coastal barrier. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the Texas General Land Office presented plans from the Texas Coastal Study, an examination of possible construction projects to mitigate coastal storm damage.
Kelly Burks-Copes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ project manager for the Coastal Texas Study, gives an overview of the study during a media round table at the Corps’ Galveston District headquarters Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The Corps will convene a public comment meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
Jason Gray loads debris from homes into a semi trailer at 62nd Street and Avenue L in Galveston on Monday, Sept. 22, 2008. Crews are clearing the the area that was nearly obliterated by storm surge from Hurricane Ike ten days ago.
Waves break between the Balinese Room and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston on Sept. 12, 2008, as Hurricane Ike approaches. Stairs to the club, which is on piers over the water, have been ripped away by the storm surge.
Alisha Goldberg looks through photos she found in her partially collapsed home on 62nd Street in Galveston Monday, Sept. 22, 2008. The storm surge from Hurricane Ike destroyed several homes in the neighborhood on Offatts Bayou.
A concept drawing shows the possible design of proposed lift gates that would be placed between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula as part of a new coastal barrier system.
TEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICE/Courtesy
A foundation of a home in Sunny Beach in Galveston is washed out Sept. 15, 2008, by storm surge from Hurricane Ike.
Jennifer Reynolds/The Daily News
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
(1) comment
Yay for tiny incremental progress.
