The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night approved a plan to build a massive coastal barrier in and around Galveston Bay.

The House gave its approval of the Water Resource Development Act. In that bill is the Army Corps of Engineers plan for the $31 billion coastal barrier system commonly known as the Ike Dike.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Yay for tiny incremental progress.

