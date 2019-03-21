TEXAS CITY
The Texas Department of Transportation will close a ramp connecting Interstate 45 to FM 1764 in Texas City on Friday night and early Saturday morning, the agency said.
The southbound connector ramp to FM 1764 will be closed at 9 p.m. on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday, the agency said.
Drivers who want to exit southbound main lanes will be able to use the Holland Road exit ramp or the FM 2004 exit ramp, the agency said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.