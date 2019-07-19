GALVESTON
The cruise liner Vista will return to Galveston sooner than expected after undergoing engine repairs in the Bahamas, Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday.
The ship will return to Galveston on July 23. The company is offering customers a special four-day cruise to Cozumel upon its return.
Carnival had originally not planned for the ship to return until July 27.
Carnival on June 20 canceled three cruises from Galveston to schedule repairs to the ships azipods, parts of the propulsion systems. The ship was not able to maintain proper cruising speeds, the company said.
Earlier this month, the ship was loaded onto a floating dry dock and taken to repair facilities in the Bahamas.
The three canceled cruises were projected to cost the Port of Galveston about $200,000 in lost revenue, port officials said. The ship’s early return might help recoup some of that loss, officials said.
After returning from Cozumel, the Vista will resume its normal year-round schedule sailing from Galveston.
