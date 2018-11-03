GALVESTON
A more than 20-year-old island project that restored recreational beach along the seawall from 10th to 61st streets received recognition at a beach preservation conference in Galveston last week.
During the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association conference Thursday, event organizers honored the 1994 to 1995 project, which restored sand to the beach, with a Robert L. Wiegel Coast Project award.
The award specifically recognized projects five years or older that proved to have staying power, Reuben Trevino, director of operations for the Park Board of Trustees, said.
The project placed 710,000 cubic yards of sand along a 3.6 mile stretch and represented the first major beach restoration project in Galveston, park board officials said.
“While a beach nourishment project implemented over 22 years ago cannot be given credit for all the resulting economic expansion within the city of Galveston during that time, it is recognized as being the single event that has given the city of Galveston the opportunity to reimagine its future,” park board officials said.
Several hurricanes and tropical storms damaged the beach since the project’s completion, prompting more beach reconstruction projects, park board officials said.
“Restoration of the seawall area beaches has provided additional recreational opportunities for citizens and visitors to Galveston,” park board officials said.
The park board has in recent years taken on more projects to restore sand at beaches, including a recent effort west of 61st Street that resulted in “Babe’s Beach,” dedicated to former legislator A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, whose worked benefitted the beachfront.
In 2015, crews laid 640,000 cubic yards of sand between 61st and 57th streets. The park board hopes to gain additional funds to lay more sand at the beach farther west next year, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.