Children and young adults enrolled in the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools program through the Nia Cultural Center in Galveston participated Wednesday in the annual National Day of Social Action at the Wright Cuney Center in Galveston. After a program centered on the #NoKidsInPrison initiative, the school’s scholars and interns took to the sidewalks with posters and banners to raise awareness in the community.
— Jennifer Reynolds
