A new candidate, with a good deal of political experience, has announced he’ll join the race to be Galveston’s next mayor.
Bill Keese, a former state representative, kicked off his campaign Saturday with an event at Bambu, a Mexican restaurant on 23rd Street on the island.
Keese enters the race as a legitimate outsider: He moved to Galveston Island last year.
“There are a lot of changes that are going to happen on Galveston Island, and with my background and experience, I believe I can offer something to the people of Galveston,” Keese said.
Keese grew up in Houston and served as a Democratic state representative from 1977 to 1981, representing an area of Central Texas that includes Somerville and Burleson.
After leaving state office, Keese became the vice president of sandwich chain Schlotzsky’s, and the executive director of APRO, a trade association that advocates for the rent-to-own industry.
Keese said his wife, Debby, has a family lineage on the island back to the 1840s. They moved to the island from Austin in April 2018.
Keese said he thought he could work his recent move to the island to his advantage in the coming mayoral race.
“I think there’s a fresh face and fresh ideas coming to Galveston,” Keese said. “I think that trumps a lot of things.”
As mayor, Keese could offer his experience with working with the Texas Legislature and the U.S. Congress to the city, he said.
Three other people already have announced for the mayor’s race: District 2 Councilman Craig Brown, former mayor Roger “Bo” Quiroga and Raymond Guzman, a truck driver who also ran for mayor in 2014.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough is in his third and final term as mayor. The city will elect a new mayor and city council in May 2020.
MIDDLETON WANTS TO GET ALONG
State Rep. Mayes Middleton has a question for Texas conservatives embroiled in a statehouse scandal involving claims of backroom deals, secret recordings and Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen.
Can’t we all just get along?
“While I haven’t listened to the private recording, why can’t we accept the apology from the Speaker, while working to keep a Republican majority in the House and moving conservative policies down the field?” Middleton tweeted Tuesday.
His comment was about an apology Bonnen sent Tuesday to members of the House of Representatives for comments he’d made in a private meeting with Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of Empower Texans, a conservative activism group.
Empower Texans has criticized Bonnen’s leadership and his conservatives bona fides. The two met June 12, ostensibly to discuss a request by Empower Texans to receive media credentials for the House of Representatives.
Last month, Sullivan claimed Bonnen and state Rep. Dustin Burrows asked Empower Texans to target 10 members of the GOP during the coming 2020 primaries. Bonnen denied that, and then Sullivan claimed he had secretly recorded the meeting.
Sullivan has not publicly released the recording of the meeting, but in his email to House members, Bonnen apologized for saying “terrible things that are embarrassing” during his meeting with Sullivan.
“I was stupid to take a meeting with an individual who has worked hard to divide our House,” Bonnen said.
Middleton’s comments are interesting because he is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and former board member of the Empower Texans Foundation.
Other members of the caucus, a group of the most conservative members of the House of Representatives, have been less gracious about Bonnen’s apology.
“I find this reckless ambition to be absolutely disgusting,” state Rep. Tan Parker, a Republican from Flower Mound, said. “Their actions directly contradict the bylaws and culture of our caucus. The disparaging commentary that was also heard was the epitome of disrespect and a clear attack on the values of the Republican Party and the integrity we have established in the Texas House.”
On Wednesday afternoon, state Rep. Greg Bonnen, Dennis Bonnen’s brother, tweeted he believed the speaker’s apology was “sincere.”
“He loves the Texas House and the members,” Greg Bonnen wrote. “I appreciate him coming forward with this apology and making the dedication to continue to grow.”
NOTEBOOK
Some Galveston City Council members this week confirmed their intentions for the 2020 city election: District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly will not seek re-election. District 3 Councilman David Collins will seek a second term. ... After the mass shooting in El Paso last weekend, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said there was a ”need to discuss” red flag laws as a potential gun control measure. ... There are 89 days until the Nov. 5 local elections.
