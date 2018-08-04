TEXAS CITY
The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday was searching for a missing boater, a man who fell off a boat in the water near Texas City, officials said.
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, the coast guard's station in Galveston received a report that a 40-year-old man had fallen from a 22-foot boat, authorities said.
The Coast Guard dispatched a search boat and a helicopter and was continuing its search of a 28-square-mile area near the Texas City Dike Saturday.
The agency asked anyone with information to contact the Houston-Galveston sector at 281-464-4854.
