Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch have discovered the basis of a new medication that could change treatment for latent HIV in patients using anti-retroviral medication regimens and could ultimately lead to a treatment that puts the virus in remission.
“We are in the pre-clinical stage, proving a concept,” said Dr. Haitao Hu, the study’s principal investigator and assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the medical branch. “The drug we’re proposing works with a certain protein in the body, BRD4, to cause the HIV virus to stop from harming the body again.”
The innovation in the study’s proposed treatment is that it doesn’t target the virus as anti-retroviral therapies do, but modulates the body’s system to block the virus from producing new virulence or damage to the host, researchers said.
“With HIV-infected patients, the main problem is what we call latent infection,” Hu said. “The current medications, while they have come a long way, can only prevent the virus from harming infected people while they’re taking the drugs.”
But take away the anti-retroviral drugs and the majority of HIV-infected people will experience viral replication pretty quickly in as soon as two weeks, researchers said.
“That’s why the medication has to be taken pretty much for the rest of their lives,” Hu said. “They can’t eradicate the virus.”
HIV, or the human immunodeficiency virus, gets into an infected person’s genetic coding and establishes a constant dormant infection that anti-retroviral agents are able to subdue. The new drug could complement that drug therapy by harnessing the protein and using a molecule identified in Hu’s research to create a longer and more durable HIV remission.
In other words, the virus is still there but it’s silenced, Hu said.
With anti-retroviral therapies, patients often develop a resistance over time, another problem that the new therapy could help solve, according to the study.
In the lab, Hu and his team designed, synthesized and evaluated a series of small molecules to program BRD4 to suppress HIV. Doing so, they identified a compound that, when applied to HIV-infected models, significantly delayed dormant HIV reactivation in blood cells of anti-retroviral therapy-treated, HIV-infected people, they said.
The work will now advance to experiments on animals and, eventually, Hu and his colleagues hope, to clinical trials on humans.
“We will closely work together with the pharmacology group to optimize this class of molecules to make them stronger to suppress the virus,” Hu said.
The bulk of the work in this study was conducted at medical branch labs in collaboration with the U.S. Military HIV Research Program in Bethesda, Maryland, Hu said.
The study’s findings were recently published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
