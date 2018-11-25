HITCHCOCK
A Houston company is turning to the Texas Attorney General’s Office for help, accusing Hitchcock city council members of rejecting development of a proposed sand mine after the company declined to give the city $150,000 and commissions from the operations.
City officials disputed that version of events and said the permit application was rejected because the project wouldn’t be good for the city.
When Wesson Sand first proposed the sand mine project project in 2016, city officials asked the company to pay $150,000, as well as commission on the sand it was bringing out of the mine, General Manager Irving Upton said. The company decided not to comply with that condition, which Upton believes ultimately led to the project’s denial by city council last week, he said.
“If we would have paid the money, I don’t think I’d be sitting here talking about this right now,” Upton said Friday.
The city council at a Nov. 19 public hearing unanimously denied the proposed sand mine, which would have been developed on the south of Hitchcock on FM 2004. In its denial, the city council cited increased traffic and unsafe road conditions the sand pit could create. Mayor pro tem Randy Strickland said the city council did nothing wrong.
“We just felt like it wasn’t something the city needed,” Strickland said.
“There have been issues with other sand pits in the past and don’t want to take a chance. The traffic that comes with all the sand loads getting transported and the mud all over the road — no, we don’t need another sand pit.”
As for the city of Hitchcock, Strickland said accusations of extortion are “completely wrong.” Any stipulations connected to the project were legal, he said.
“There were some stipulations I think, but nothing like the extortion they’re talking about,” he said. “The project is dead in the water as far as we’re concerned.”
Sand is an important ingredient in concrete and asphalt, which in turn is essential to construction. Sand mines in Galveston County supply asphalt, concrete and construction companies with the materials they need to do business.
There are seven sand-mining operations in Galveston County, including one in Hitchcock, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Wesson Sand, however, contends the city’s denial is because company officials didn’t agree to pay the city a fee to build there.
Now, Wesson Sand and land owner Olin Wooten will take their concerns to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Upton said.
“We have a meeting set up for next week,” Upton said. “We’re going straight to the AG’s office, and we’re going to describe the situation as we see it.”
Wooten referred questions to Wesson Sand.
