GALVESTON
In the three years since passage of new development regulations, some land owners have been discovering the updated zoning doesn’t align with the long-term use of their property, a technicality that can cause problems with expansion or sale, they said.
That’s why Dr. Ramon Sanchez went before the city planning commission Tuesday.
Sanchez works at Galveston Dermatology, 1501 Broadway, which is zoned as one of several types of residential districts.
A clinic is prohibited in this zoning, but the medical office has been at its Broadway site more than 50 years, Sanchez said.
“I think this thing fell through the cracks,” Sanchez said.
In 2015, the city pushed through a document outlining standards for development and a revised zoning map, updating regulations in place since 1991.
The uses of some properties, such as Sanchez’s clinic, didn’t conform to the new zoning map, but were grandfathered in as a legally nonconforming use.
But when those property owners want to expand or sell their land, the 2015 standards could cause problems, Carol Hollaway, chairwoman of the planning commission, said.
Zoning affects market value, she said.
“That’s a basic economic reality,” Hollaway said. “The value of anything is based on functional utility.”
Many property owners might not even realize their zoning changed in 2015, especially those who live on the island part-time, she said.
“Property owners won’t know there’s something different with it until they try to do something with it or they try to sell it,” Hollaway said.
Sanchez doesn’t plan to retire any time soon, but when he does, he wants the property to remain a clinic, he said.
“We are helping the community,” Sanchez said.
He worries selling the property to a new doctor might be difficult as a legally nonconforming use, he said. He also worries about timing, he said. If, for some reason, the property is unused for a year, it loses that legally nonconforming status.
The planning commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended to the city council his request to allow the property to remain a clinic.
Determining the best use in Galveston was difficult in 2015, partly because some older structures were built long before zoning, city Urban Planner Adriel Montalvan said.
“I think there’s a recognition that in 2015, there were some broad-brush changes,” Montalvan said. “Individually, there have been several property owners petition to change.”
Those zoning change requests are analyzed on a case-by-case basis by staff and the planning commission, he said.
Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon was on the city council when the 2015 land development regulations passed. There were intentions to revise the document even then, she said.
“There was just a rush at the very end to just get it finished,” she said.
The 2015 zoning districts definitely need another revision, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
“Now, we’re just kind of piecemealing it as properties pop up,” Listowski said. “People are having to get their property rezoned to the use that it’s currently being used for and it’s historically been used for.”
Similar zoning discrepancies also have caused issues for nonprofit island conservationist group Artist Boat. In the past few years, the organization has received pushback from neighbors around its Avenue O property who say the nonprofit doesn’t fit into the residential neighborhood.
But the property has been used for nonresidential purposes since 1922, when a church opened, Executive Director Karla Klay said.
“As a small nonprofit, this has cost us literally thousands of dollars in time,” Klay said. “It’s beyond frustrating. It’s costly.”
Artist Boat moved onto the property in 2014, after another nonprofit, Galveston Island Arts Academy, left it, Klay said.
