Lupe Rushing’s son Tyler, 23, a sailor in the Navy, was sent on his first deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on April 1 out of Norfolk, Virginia. Rushing thought her son’s first voyage would be a routine sail from Norfolk across the Atlantic, to European ports, then back to the United States.
“Tyler called from Spain,” Rushing said. “He was so excited.”
But before its second scheduled port, the ship, with 3,000 sailors aboard, was deployed to the Persian Gulf. Last week, an oil tanker was damaged near Oman and President Donald Trump put military ships in the region, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, on alert.
Rushing finally heard from her son on a satellite phone call from the ship. He informed her he’d not be able to leave the ship and phone communication would be limited.
“I send care packages to him all the time,” Rushing said. “I could hear that he was kind of sad about the situation. There’s 3,000 sailors on that ship and some of them never receive packages.”
Rushing immediately reached out to family and friends, asking them to write letters that she could include in Tyler’s care packages to lift her son’s spirits.
Not long after that, she and her family decided to respond Texas-style.
“When I talked to my family about it, we decided we wanted to show ’em how we do things down here in Texas,” she said.
Rushing is the secretary for the city of Jamaica Beach and her mother, Lupe Ochoa, is associated with the VFW post in La Marque. Rushing and her mother, along with others from the VFW and Rushing’s husband, started a supply drive to fill 3,000 care packages, all to be shipped after this weekend to the USS Abraham Lincoln.
“We understand this can be a sad time for these young men and women serving our country, so we want to show them their sacrifices and service are appreciated by surprising them with a Texas-size care package,” Rushing said.
The care package drive has been ongoing for a few weeks, with drop-off locations in La Marque, Texas City, Galveston and Santa Fe, and will culminate on Saturday with an event at the VFW Post No. 8248 in La Marque. A silent auction, raffles, food and music will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. alongside a motorcycle fun run mid-day. The events are open to all interested supporters.
Participants can donate items for the care packages, can contribute items to the raffles and silent auction or can donate cash, all of which will be used to purchase extra care package items, calling cards for the sailors or to assist with shipping costs.
“No donation is too small,” Rushing said. “In all honesty, they will be grateful for anything.”
Suggestions for care packages include prepackaged snacks, protein and breakfast bars, jerky, chips, nuts and seeds, cookies and crackers, lip balm, foot powder, sun block, small fans, stationery or stamps, books and magazines, batteries, playing cards, insulated water bottles, powdered drink packets and any type of toiletry.
For donation pickup, contact Rushing at 409-256-3910. To learn how to participate in the Motorcycle Fun Run, contact Ochoa at 409-256-8878.
“Community involvement is what makes our country great,” Rushing said. “We want to make as many sailors as we can smile.”
