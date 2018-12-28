A son is suing his father for more than $1 million for allegedly killing his mother.
Dylan Oliphant, 30, and who goes by Dylan Riccio, filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit last week against his father, Johnny Oliphant, over the killing of Gina Oliphant, Riccio’s mother and Johnny Oliphant’s wife, in December 2016 after Johnny Oliphant came home from a bar in La Marque.
Johnny Oliphant, 58, is charged with murder in connection with Gina Oliphant’s death. His bond was last set at $50,000 and he’s not listed in custody.
No trial date has been set, according to court documents. A status hearing is scheduled for February. Oliphant has pleaded not guilty in that case.
Riccio’s lawsuit is the second wrongful death litigation filed against Johnny Oliphant since Gina Oliphant’s death. In August, the co-administrators of the Estate of Gina Oliphant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Johnny Oliphant, the complaint of which contains many of the same allegations as Riccio’s new complaint. That lawsuit is set for an August jury trial.
Gina Oliphant’s death came at the end of two decades of marriage and abuse by Johnny Oliphant, according to Riccio’s complaint.
Although the couple had filed for divorce at least once before, in 2014, they decided to try and salvage their marriage, according to the complaint. Then Johnny Oliphant began to threaten Gina Oliphant and her son, Dylan, the complaint states.
Riccio tried to convince his mother to leave his father, but his intervention came too late, the complaint states.
According to Riccio’s version of events, on the afternoon of Dec. 20, 2016, Johnny Oliphant left work and went to the Pig Pen bar in La Marque about 4 p.m.
At about 7 p.m. Johnny Oliphant arrived home and stated that he took 12 milligrams of Ambien before going to bed. Sometime before 9:50 p.m., the complaint alleges that Johnny Oliphant shot his wife and caused “massive trauma to her head and neck and killing her.”
Later, Johnny Oliphant admitted to shooting either Gina Oliphant or someone else who was in the bedroom with him in various interviews with police and conversations with others, the complaint states.
For example, when Oliphant gave a recorded interview to a La Marque Police Department detective, he told the detective that after taking Ambien and falling asleep, he woke up to find someone “who didn’t resemble his wife” in bed with him, according to the complaint.
“He said that he ‘fired 1 shot while Gina was standing in the dark, away from the bed near the dresser located at the foot of the bed,’” the complaint states.
Riccio alleges in the complaint, however, that Johnny Oliphant called him after about 10 p.m. and said “Hey, I just wanted you to know that she is no longer with us, I shot her.”
Dawn Meade, the Houston-based attorney representing Riccio, wasn’t immediately available to discuss the lawsuit.
Jared Robinson, a Galveston-based attorney representing Johnny Oliphant in the civil cases, declined to comment on the case due to the pending criminal matter.
