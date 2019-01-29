GALVESTON
As Galveston awaits the return of its damaged, historic trolleys, an ad hoc committee Tuesday considered raising the rates of the city’s tourist bus service from $1 to $2 per ride.
The trolley committee floated the idea during a meeting that looked for ways to increase revenue of the tourist bus route.
The rate hike would apply to the buses designed to look like old rail trolleys, which run along the seawall and downtown.
The system was launched in 2017 after years awaiting the return of the trolleys, which are undergoing repairs to damage sustained during Hurricane Ike in 2008. The trolley cars are separate systems from the resident-focused Island Transit buses.
The Galveston City Council would need to approve a rate hike for the trolleys, but city officials are receptive to the idea, said David Smith, executive director of fleet, mass transit and special events.
“We still have to do a little analysis,” Smith said.
In the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year, the tourist bus system generated about $74,000 in revenue and cost more than $606,800, Smith said.
Each paid rider cost the city $5.50, Smith said.
The city could offset some of those costs by getting people to buy more tickets in grouped rides and to provide technology that makes riding the bus easier for tourists, committee Chairman Kyle Albright said.
“The idea is to create a package of five days’ worth of ridership,” Albright said.
The revenue generated could help the city implement marketing systems, such as a tracking system, he said.
The tracking system would allow tourists to see through an app exactly where the buses are along the route, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
“I think that would be a giant step forward in rider confidence,” Brown said.
It’s difficult to decrease the expenses associated with operating the bus system, Assistant City Manager Rick Beverlin said.
“If it’s running anyway, you either want to increase your ridership and your fare revenue in a perfect world,” Beverlin said.
Increasing ridership on the tourist bus system ties into the city’s tourist mobility plans, which calls for parking garages along the north side of Seawall Boulevard, Beverlin said.
“You’ve got a captive audience that basically says, ‘Hey, I want to park once and then get on the trolley,’”Beverlin said.
It’s not yet clear whether what the cost to ride the trolleys will be once they’re returned to operation, but it could be more, Smith said.
Iowa-based Gomaco Trolley Co. expects to complete restoring them this spring, Smith said.
“Gomaco anticipated one year for each car but ran into difficulties with the frames, which they are working on now,” Smith said.
The repairs cost $3.8 million, a cost the city expects to recover through disaster relief funding.
The trolley committee didn’t take action Tuesday because not enough members showed up to vote, but it’s scheduled to meet again March 19.
