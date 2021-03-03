The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Texas will present J.P. Bryan, owner of The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. in Galveston, its Award for Distinction in Historic Preservation, according to organizers of the virtual event set for April 7.
Bryan is most known across the state for his deep interest in Texas history and his notable projects in historic preservation.
