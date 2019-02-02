GALVESTON
A civil rights group sued Galveston County Voter Registrar Cheryl Johnson and three top state leaders Saturday in effort to block the review of tens of thousands of voter registrations.
The lawsuit, filed in Corpus Christi by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, claims the review effort is an attempt to suppress minority and naturalized citizen voters across the state.
Along with Johnson, the lawsuit names Texas Secretary of State David Whitley, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. It asks the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to block state and county officials from investigating people the state late last month flagged as registered voters who might not be U.S. citizens.
“Texas officials launched this flawed voter purge after Latino voters doubled their turnout since the last midterm elections,” said Nina Perales, vice president of litigation at the defense fund. “Targeting naturalized citizens, 75 percent of whom are Latino and Asian-American in Texas, is a naked attempt to strip minority voters from the rolls.”
Whitley’s office on Jan. 25 said it had identified 95,000 people on the state’s voter rolls who had identified themselves as non-citizens. Of those people, 58,000 appeared to have voted in at least one election in Texas since 1996.
While Whitley’s office did not call the numbers proof of fraud, both Paxton and Abbott promised to investigate the voter rolls and prosecute people who might have voted illegally.
Civil rights groups quickly protested the release and the Republican leaders’ claims of potential fraud. The state’s list of voter fraud likely includes thousands of people who are naturalized citizens but who were listed in Texas Department of Public Safety records as non-citizens because they received drivers licenses before they became naturalized, the groups said.
While most election officials around the state hesitated to begin checking the names flagged by Whitley’s office, Johnson did not. On Monday and Tuesday, her office sent more than 90 letters to Galveston County voters saying they must prove their citizenship or else be removed from the voter rolls.
After the letters were sent out, Whitley’s office notified county officials that some of the names on the initial list did not belong there. On Wednesday, Johnson sent a second letter to 58 people, saying they no longer needed to prove their citizenship.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of seven people whose name appeared on the state’s list of potential non-citizens. One of those people is a Galveston County resident.
Elena Keane is a naturalized citizen who received a letter challenging her citizenship on Jan. 29. She received a second letter rescinding that challenge on Jan. 31, according to the lawsuit.
The investigation stigmatized Keane by implying she might have registered to vote illegally, according to the lawsuit.
Other plaintiffs are from Travis, Dallas, Harris and Bexar counties, according to the lawsuits. All of them are Latino, and all are naturalized citizens.
The lawsuit accuses Johnson and the state officials of violating the plaintiffs’ right to equal protection under the Constitution and their rights to vote. It also accuses Abbott, Paxton and Whitley of conspiring to violate voters’ civil rights.
The lawsuit does not accuse Johnson of participating in a conspiracy.
No one who had been sent a citizenship challenge had been removed from the county’s voter rolls, Johnson said Friday. The registrar’s office would cease sending letters until the state could clarify the accuracy of its initial list, she said.
The lawsuit asked the federal court to order Johnson to not to cancel any, or to reinstate any, voter registrations suspended based on records from the secretary of state’s office.
Johnson had not seen the lawsuit, she said Saturday. No voters had been removed from the rolls as of Saturday, she said. She cited, among other things, state laws giving people 30 days to respond to citizenship challenges before her office can take action.
“I have no intention of removing voters,” Johnson said. “My intention was to follow the law.”
The lawsuit is the second one filed over the voter review effort, and the first to target a county official. Before filing the lawsuit, the defense fund sent letters to election officials across the state, warning they risked being sued if they used Whitley’s list to remove voters from their rolls.
