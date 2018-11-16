GALVESTON
The age at which Galveston police can draw on their pensions must be increased and the board overseeing the plan must be restructured, Rep. Dan Flynn, chairman of the state House of Representatives pensions committee, warned in a letter to city officials this week.
Flynn’s letter addressed two points of impasse between the city, the local pension board and the police union.
The age at which officers can begin drawing money from their pension accounts must be raised to a least 58, Flynn wrote in the letter.
Galveston officers currently can retire and begin drawing benefits at 50. Police want this age to remain the same. The city wants police retirees to wait until age 55 before they can draw full retirement benefits.
Neither option will work, Flynn said.
“It is simply unsustainable to leave a retirement age at 50, especially when citizens don’t get near that option and often work to their late 60s or 70s,” Flynn wrote.
The pension board’s membership also must change so officers don’t have a majority bloc, Flynn wrote.
“The board makeup should be heavily weighted in terms of investment professionals that know how to invest and protect the pension for the oldest retiree and the newest recruit,” Flynn said.
The board of seven consists of four members appointed by the Galveston Municipal Police Association, a union representing officer, and three appointed by the city.
The city and police board are trying to come to an agreement before January when the state legislature returns to session.
If a deal cannot be reached at the local level, the state will step in to make a deal, Flynn has said.
Last year, Flynn made plans to save struggling pensions in both Dallas and Houston.
The city still hopes to reach a deal without state involvement, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“We respect the opinion
of representative Flynn,” Maxwell said. “However, we believe we can achieve his objective at a lower retirement age than 58.”
Geoff Gainer, chairman of the Galveston Employee’s Retirement Plan for Police, could not be reached for comment this week but in previous interviews said the police did not want to raise the retirement age from 50.
In previous interviews, Gainer also told The Daily News he was opposed to removing all police representation from pension board but was open to changes short of that.
The city has argued that the majority bloc of officers on the board has prevented reform of the struggling police pension.
In October, the Galveston City Council passed a legislative agenda that removed previously drafted language calling for an equal number of city and police appointed members, with a seventh board- or third-party-elected member.
Board members of the Galveston Employee’s Retirement Plan for Police have been hashing it out with the city over retirement age, contribution rates and board makeup for several years.
The ailing police retirement plan’s unfunded liabilities grew to $32.1 million in May from $29.1 the previous year, according to actuarial reports.
