KEMAH
A 22-year-old man died Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle on state Highway 146 in Kemah, police said.
Daxter Peel, 22, of Bacliff, was hit by a truck as he tried to cross the highway near Kemah City Hall about 4 p.m., according to the Kemah Police Department.
Peel was rushed to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries, police said.
The driver of the truck stopped shortly after striking Peel, police said. No charges have been filed against the driver. — John Wayne Ferguson
