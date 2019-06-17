Juneteenth, a commemoration of June 19, 1865, the day Texans received word that the U.S. government had freed all slaves, is remembered each year in Galveston with a reading of General Order No. 3 on the steps of the old Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St.
That event and the march to Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2013 Broadway, that follows will be celebrated Wednesday.
An African village on the Reedy Chapel parking lot, with a drum circle, exhibits and children’s arts and crafts, will be open to the public from 4 to 6 p.m. The emancipation march and program follows from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marchers from the courthouse steps should meet at 5:55 p.m.
This and other events, many of them traditional and some new, remind communities in Galveston County each year of the history of slavery and emancipation, and the community’s call to remember its history.
In Galveston on Wednesday morning, the 40th annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast kicks off a day of festivities at 8:30 a.m. in the ballroom of Ashton Villa, 2312 Broadway. The event is free and open to the public.
In Texas City on Wednesday, the annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament will tee off at 1 p.m. with trophies and a $10,000 hole-in-one prize.
Also in Texas City, College of the Mainland will hold its Juneteenth celebration from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. in the conference center, 1200 Amburn Road. Admission is free and open to the public with food and drinks provided.
Galveston’s 154th annual Juneteenth Celebration begins with a parade at noon, ending with a picnic and dance showcase from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wright Cuney Park, 718 41st St. The parade begins at 26th and Winnie, then travels down Ball Street to the park. Dance-off begins at 2 p.m.
The Nia Cultural Center will celebrate 400 years of African-American history with its International Day of Drumming and Healing program at 2 p.m. at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M. A presentation of Ava DuVernay’s documentary film, “13th,” will be shown as part of the event.
On Saturday, the inaugural Juneteenth Celebration organized by the Juneteenth Committee of La Marque will be held at the city’s Walter Feigle Park, 1009 Bayou Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will feature food, drinks, music, a concert, spoken word performances and zydeco line dancing. The La Marque Public Library, next door to the park, will host a Juneteenth Art Show and Speaker Series in conjunction with the celebration, focusing on the topic “What Freedom Means to Me,” also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Genealogist Sharon Gillins will talk about the history and importance of Juneteenth at 1 p.m.
