GALVESTON
State lawmakers took another step toward solving a long-standing local problem this week when the House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at fixing an ailing police pension plan.
The House on Wednesday approved a bill that restructures the Galveston police pension plan, a program that’s grown to $32.1 million in unfunded liabilities.
Now the bill moves to the Senate.
The bill passed unanimously, according to state records.
The legislation comes after two years of negotiations between the city and the police pension board, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“I am happy to know it is done and our officers no longer have to worry about their pension,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The bill should see similar support in the Senate, pension board Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
“I fully anticipate it moving forward,” Gainer said.
The bill would solidify a new pension structure that will see the city raise its contribution rate from 14.83 percent to 18 percent. The police already contribute 12 percent, a rate that will remain in the legislation.
Raising the city’s contribution rate to 18 percent would cost the city between $400,000 and $500,000 more each year, city officials said. The city now contributes about $1.77 million a year and the proposed increase would push that to more than $2 million, city officials have said.
The bill also outlines a new structure for the pension board that adds an eighth city-appointed member to the seven-member board. This will give the city and the police four member appointments each.
“This is an opportunity to resolve long-running issues with the police pension plan and I’m encouraged that this legislation has the support of the Texas House,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
The plan sets up a structure to bring the plan back into compliance, Gainer said.
Once it’s passed, the bill will trigger a lot of work for the pension board, Gainer said.
“We need to reconstitute a board that meets the criteria of the bill,” Gainer said. “We’ve got a lot of house cleaning to do once we get the new rules.”
The board will need to update the plan’s statute, he said.
“All of these changes are fundamental changes to the statute but there’s not benefit changes,” Gainer said.
The city and pension board had already negotiated an agreement that pushes the age of retirement for new hires from 50 to 55.
Negotiating an agreement that police, the pension board and the city agreed to took about two years, Barnett said.
It’s good to see the bill making progress, Police Chief Vernon Hale said.
“I really want to see how it’s going to affect morale, how it’s going to affect retention, how it’s going to affect recruiting,” Hale said. “I’m happy to see the contention can now be over.”
This was a large piece of legislation, said Sen. Dan Flynn, the bill’s author.
Flynn is previous chairman of the house pensions, investment and financial services committee and has authored bills fixing pension systems in other Texas cities, such as Houston and Dallas.
“The plan ensures a pension will exist for current retirees, those on the job and those to be hired,” Flynn said.
Staff for Sen. Larry Taylor, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, didn’t have a timeline for the bill’s future progress. The bill will need to go through a committee hearing before making it to the Senate for a vote.
