GALVESTON
Two 15-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting and robbery in the 1500 block of 39th Street.
One has been charged with aggravated robbery, the second with aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm, police said.
Early reports from the Galveston Police Department on Friday said two men walked into La Cazuela Cocina restaurant at about 2 p.m., brandishing a firearm and demanding money out of the cash register.
The owner of the restaurant, Amanda Martinez, 57, was shot in the chest during the robbery and taken to John Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
“She has been released and is fine,” said Capt. Josh Schirard, Galveston Police Department spokesman. “She was extraordinarily lucky the bullet didn’t hit anything vital.”
One other employee was the only other person in the restaurant at the time, he said.
“We believe they thought it was going to be an easy score, some easy cash,” Schirard said.
The two suspects were apprehended by police while sitting in a vehicle at the corner of N ½ and 43rd streets.
Police allege one of the boys implicated himself in the robbery during an interview with investigators.
The second was a witness to the planning of the robbery but was not charged, Schirard said.
A third suspect, also a juvenile, was named in the interview and arrested a couple of hours later in an apartment at the corner of N ½ and 43rd Streets, Schirard said.
“The third suspect was found in possession of a .45-caliber handgun that was not used in the robbery but was discovered to be stolen,” Schirard said.
Names of the accused were being withheld because of their ages.
Both were in custody Saturday at a juvenile holding facility in Texas City, Schirard said.
All of the suspects in the case, as well as Martinez, are residents of Galveston.
