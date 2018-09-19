GALVESTON
Alezae Rene Uresti was prepared to spend Sunday bowling in Houston with fellow members of the Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Galveston.
But Uresti, a 17-year-old senior at Ball High School, was surprised to learn not only was she, along with four siblings, going to the “On the Run II” concert featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z — but that she had been chosen to receive a $100,000 scholarship courtesy of BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, charitable nonprofits founded by the superstar duo.
“When DJ Khaled started announcing who the winner was, Beyoncé’s publicist grabbed my phone because she wanted to see my reaction,” Uresti said. “I’m just so grateful because I can go to college now and not have to worry about where to get the money from.”
Uresti, who is the oldest of four children, wrote an essay expressing her desires and goals to attend college to not only motivate her siblings, but to become the first in her family to do so.
“It’s important to me that I do what is right in life and pave the way for my siblings to follow,” Uresti said in her essay submission.
The future forensic scientist, who plans to attend Texas State University, credits her mother, Rosa Guadalupe Marsh, with motivating her to keep moving forward.
Marsh, who had Uresti at the age of 15, said her daughter is truly deserving of the scholarship.
“I was so ecstatic and just started screaming and crying tears of joy when I got the phone call,” Marsh said. “My first thoughts were, Alezae deserves this. She’s always putting others’ happiness before her own and now she’s getting rewarded.”
Often worrying about how she was going to be able to send her oldest child to college, Marsh feels as though a big weight has been lifted off her shoulders, she said.
“Alezae has seen me struggle while working two jobs because I was a single mother most of her life up until a few years ago,” Marsh said. “I’m now married to an amazing man who has been a father figure to Alezae and my other children, as well. I’ve cried and prayed many times to God to help my family find a way, and this shows there is a God. He answered my prayers.
“Alezae is such an amazing daughter and she deserves everything great coming her way. She is a great role model for her younger siblings.”
Uresti has been a member of the club for six years under the tutelage of Executive Director Cheryl Chatman, who also said Alezae was deserving of the scholarship.
Chatman describes Uresti special as a young woman who will go above and beyond the call of duty. She’s always willing to help at Boys & Girls Club with tutoring or community projects, Chatman said.
“I knew that she had won once DJ Khaled started reading a portion of her essay,” Chatman said. “I immediately got very excited and overwhelmed and the tears just started flowing.
“I believe that this will bring our mission statement to life by letting the community know that the Boys & Girls Club can, and will, enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”
Beyoncé and Jay-Z said the program funded through their foundations would award $100,000 scholarships to exceptional senior high school students with financial needs in 11 U.S. markets, including Houston.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z coordinated with Boys & Girls Clubs across the country to find a deserving, hardworking teenager in each city that would now be able to attend a university with this scholarship.
“Alezae is very deserving of this scholarship, and we are so proud of how hard she works and all that she has accomplished thus far,” Kevin R. Hattery, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, said.
“Thank you to our Boys & Girls Club staff for pushing Alezae toward a great future, and to Beyoncé and Jay-Z for this scholarship that will help Alezae on her path to success.”
As if winning a $100,000 scholarship wasn’t enough, Uresti also got a chance to meet the famous duo after the concert and was able to take photos that will last her a lifetime, she said.
Several days later and still on a high that has included media requests and accolades from people she doesn’t even know, Uresti still can’t believe how her life has so dramatically changed in one day.
“I’m so glad that I’m a member of the club because it has catapulted me into becoming a leader and I also get to meet new people every day,” Uresti said. “The one piece of advice that I can give is to never give up because something good can always happen. Dreams do come true.”
