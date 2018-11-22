GALVESTON
Members of the Park Board of Trustees Finance and Operations Committee worry an interlocal agreement city leaders have proposed would add extra layers of administration and inefficiencies to the organization.
During a meeting Wednesday, finance committee members said language in the draft interlocal agreement was unclear and confusing.
The agreement is meant to spell out the relationship between the city and park board, reduce redundancies and increase efficiency, city leaders have said. A city staff member on Wednesday said objections to the agreement were being driven by misinterpretation of what it proposes.
The park board oversees tourism initiatives and maintains beaches and related facilities, some of which the city owns. The park board operates separately from the city and is funded primarily through hotel occupancy taxes and beach user fees.
This draft agreement, which has not been made public, is the year-long cumulation of a city-led effort to review city assets the park board manages and operates.
Finance committee members Wednesday said some proposed requirements in the draft would undermine the park board’s operations and add extra layers of administrative approval.
“As far as I can see it, there are not advantages built into this interlocal agreement for the park board,” Victor Viser, vice chairman of the park board, said. “This was unilaterally created by the city.”
The Daily News has not seen a copy of the draft, but a review of the proposed agreement was included in the Nov. 21 meeting documents. The newspaper has filed a request under the state’s open records laws for a copy of the draft.
The review states the draft proposes the park board provide significant year-end reporting, submit a preliminary budget to the city on June 1 each year and for the city or city manager to approve concession agreements and monthly maintenance schedules, among other agreements.
“For all the talk of wanting to build efficiencies into the process, you’re actually creating more inefficiencies,” Viser said.
Committee members objected to proposed changes in the seawall parking program, for example. The draft proposes the city could deny expenditures and prevent changes to the program, according to Nov. 21 meeting documents.
“We’re managing it and if we’re having problems with it, there has to be something that we can say or do,” finance committee Chairman John Zendt said.
The committee’s concerns were based on misinterpretation, Mario Rabago, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said.
“This is the first draft,” Rabago said. “This is the first stab at it. There is a lot more discussion that’s going to happen between both entities.”
Trustees also expressed a desire to clarify a clause about what, if any, park board expenditures over $10,000 would require city council approval.
Some of the confusion may have arisen because of differences in operation between the two governmental bodies, park board Chairman Spencer Priest said.
Park board trustees directed the document to the finance committee after a Nov. 13 meeting during which the drafted document was discussed.
Board staff obtained the document from city staff in mid-October, but before Nov. 13, was under the impression it could not share the document with board trustees, Priest said on Nov. 13.
That’s because trustees give direction to park board staff, Priest said Wednesday.
“Staff does not manage the trustees,” Priest said. “By you sending that to staff, staff did not have the right to negotiate on the part of the trustees without it being brought to the trustees for direction.”
This is opposite from how the city operates and may have led to some miscommunication, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
“That is the exact opposite of the way things are handled at the city,” Buckley said.
Maureen Patton and Steven Creitz were absent from Wednesday’s meeting. All finance committee members also are park board trustees.
City staff members have maintained the draft interlocal is an attempt to consolidate and clarify several existing agreements between the city and park board, while the park board has expressed concerns the city is overstepping bounds. Both parties agree more discussion is necessary. During their Nov. 13 meeting, trustees expressed frustration with a lack of communication with the city.
City and park board staff plan to meet for more discussions on the Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.