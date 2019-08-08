GALVESTON
Protestors continued voicing their outrage Thursday evening over the treatment of Donald Neely, whose arrest by two Galveston police officers sparked international controversy.
Neely, who is black, was arrested Saturday by two white Galveston officers on horseback, who handcuffed Neely and escorted him to a staging area using a rope tied to the handcuffs.
The pictures reached the internet Monday and many called the images racist.
The conversation Thursday revolved around providing services for people with mental illness.
Panelists spoke to a room of about 100 community members about the need for better training for police in handling people with mental illness and for more sensitivity in racially charged situations.
Mental health is part of the issue because Neely suffers from bipolar disorder, according to his relatives.
“I was heartbroken when I saw the visuals of the arrest of Mr. Neely,” said Robert Williams, a Brazoria County representative for the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats.
Mental health is an especially important issue for the African American community, Williams said.
Galveston officials this week have said the officers were using established practices for mounted officers to escort Neely. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale on Monday ended the practice of using ropes and horses to escort people.
Changes were needed in ways officers interact with people with mental disabilities, local activist Sam Collins said.
“The officers were using a tool they were given to do a job they were asked to do,” Collins said. “As a community, we need to change the tools.”
The way officers handled Neely’s arrest, which was photographed and spread over social media, brought worldwide attention to Galveston, a community that depends on tourism, resident Kevin Moran said.
“This is giving Galveston a black eye worldwide,” Moran said.
The event was organized by politician Adrienne Bell, who is running against Rep. Randy Weber for Texas Congressional District 14 in the November 2020 election.
