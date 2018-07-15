League City police Detective Shayne Yount was on the lookout.
Minutes earlier, Friendswood police had issued a BOLO — be on the lookout — warning asking surrounding agencies to watch for a car owned by a man with a 2016 robbery conviction.
The man had allegedly visited two banks in Friendswood earlier Thursday, and police suspected he might be a “jugger.”
“The crooks refer to the bank bag as a jug,” Yount said. “That way no one knew what they were talking about. ‘Do you want to go jugging?’”
The greater Houston area has been home in recent years to a type of crime known as “juggings,” in which criminals watch bank and ATM customers, follow them and break into their cars, Yount said.
“Houston guys will go all over doing this,” Yount said.
Criminals have been carrying out juggings for some time now, but law enforcement’s understanding of the crime has increased in recent years, Yount said.
Many of the cases involve similar patterns, officials said.
Police officers are typically looking for rental cars, and cars with temporary tags that have been parked outside of banks for a while, Yount said.
People should be sure to watch their surroundings at a bank and never leave money in a vehicle, Yount said.
A man in another community recently withdrew $60,000 to buy a car and then had the money stolen in a jugging, Yount said.
Galveston County has also seen a recent spate of juggings, officials said.
Friendswood police in June reported there had been seven jugging incidents in recent months.
“As this trend continues, we caution bank customers to be aware of their surroundings,” said Lisa Price, spokeswoman for the Friendswood Police Department. “While these thieves typically steal from unoccupied vehicles and avoid confrontation, recent activity shows they are becoming increasingly violent and brazen in their contact with victims.”
League City has seen seven juggings this year, Yount said.
“That doesn’t mean there weren’t more we don’t know about,” Yount said. “Such as they were followed from League City to Santa Fe or something.”
Many juggers stay active in an area, moving from bank to bank, Yount said.
On June 11, Friendswood police arrested Anthony Ray Hackett Jr., 25, of Houston, who was later charged with theft of $2,500 or more in property with two or more previous convictions, court records show.
A white Chrysler car police allege they have connected to Hackett is suspected in two May instances of bank juggings, police said.
League City police also suspect Hackett in several recent juggings, Yount said.
Galveston County communities aren’t alone in recent instances of juggings.
Hackett was charged in 2017 in El Paso in connection to two robberies after victims left banks, according to a report by ABC 7 KVIA.
“This is something we are looking for,” Yount said. “I’ve spent a lot of time learning about it and had a fair amount of success.”
Yount joined the League City Police Department in 2003 and joined the community impact unit, which investigates juggings along with other crimes, in 2010, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.