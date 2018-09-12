The "Evening of Serious Fun," which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled to Sept. 21 because of bad weather forecast for the weekend.
The event, sponsored by The Grand 1894 Opera House, will now be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Featuring food, drinks, a silent auction, games and prizes, the "Evening of Serious Fun" event's proceeds will benefit The Grand’s Daisy’s Friends program, the Serious Fun Children’s Series, and The Grand’s other educational programs such as The Grand Kid’s Festival and ARToberFEST.
For information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
— Angela Wilson
