TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland trustees on Monday will discuss and consider calling a $162 million November bond referendum.
Trustees at the meeting, which will be held at Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce office, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, will consider calling an election on Nov. 6 for a $162.5 million bond to finance college capital projects, spokeswoman Ruth Rendon said.
While many Texas City leaders agreed the college needs to make capital investment in its facilities, the college has not been successful in recent years at passing bond proposals.
Voters rejected bond proposals in 2007 and 2011, which some have attributed to resentment against previous college boards.
Trustees in 2016 hired PBK Architects, the college’s consultant, to create a master plan and formed a committee to begin talks on a bond issue. But bitterness and vitriol between the board and a former college president ultimately led to her resignation that same year.
PBK consultant Ryan Gregory will advise college officials and help educate the community about the college’s academic vision, officials said.
The effort would entail spreading the college’s bond message through public communication, community forums, advertising, internet resources, signage and direct mail, officials said.
The college delayed the bond proposition until it hired President Warren Nichols in January 2017.
Expanding the campus and creating a better environment is key to the college’s future, Nichols told The Daily News.
Enrollment at the college has grown by about 21 percent during the past 10 years, according to district figures.
During the fall 2008 semester, 3,561 students were enrolled. By the fall 2017, enrollment had grown to 4,328, Rendon said.
Nichols last summer recommended trustees approve a $16.25 million maintenance tax bond to begin making repairs to existing buildings on campus, instead of holding off for a bond election. The maintenance tax bond didn’t require voter approval.
The college also is designing a comprehensive academic plan that might offer its growing student population new programs such as engineering, information technology, aerospace and maritime courses, officials said.
The academic master plan would be the guiding principle in determining details of the bond, Nichols told The Daily News.
The meeting begins Monday at 12:30 p.m.
