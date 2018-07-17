Hitchcock commissioners voted Tuesday to begin negotiating to sell two police cars to the school district as the city continues to struggle financially.
But some residents in the cash-strapped community didn’t greet the plan with applause.
“Our police chief is the best chief we could possibly have, being that he is homegrown and cares about the community,” Commissioner Monica Cantrell said. “So, it’s upsetting that our police department seems to be underfunded at this point.”
Tuesday’s vote is another potential loss for a police department that has found itself in a difficult situation since city officials made deep budget cuts about four months ago that included eliminating four police positions.
“It certainly can be done,” Chief John Hamm said of selling two police cars. “But I’m hoping they decide to go another direction.”
The layoffs left the police department with 19 staff members, including 13 police officers and six support staff members. The cost-cutting measures haven’t been easy, Hamm said.
“We didn’t fill two spots and we laid off two,” Hamm said. “Then we had two quit and I have three now that are on the books to leave pretty soon to go to another department.”
City officials have been searching for savings after learning that Hitchcock is facing a $900,000 budget deficit going into the new fiscal year.
While commissioners Tuesday approved negotiations, details about the potential sale were scant.
Hitchcock Independent School District needs two vehicles to help its formation of a new police department and the city is a potential source, Superintendent Carla Vickroy said.
Meanwhile, the city needs to continue cutting costs, Mayor Dorothy Childress said.
“The thinking was that in light of our reduction in staff, and she was very gracious, that she’d liked to negotiate with the city and help our finance crunch if we need to get rid of vehicles,” Childress said, referring to Vickroy.
Childress declined to comment about how much the two cars might sell for, saying she hadn’t had time to speak with commissioners.
A police vehicle could cost anywhere from $32,000 to $40,000, Hamm said.
The school district in June announced it was forming its own police department about a month after a gunman killed 10 and wounded more than a dozen others at neighboring Santa Fe High School.
The city had supplied police officers to the school district. City officials had been pushing the district to sign a new contract that would have increased the yearly cost of providing two officers from about $88,000 to about $137,000, Childress said. The increase was necessary for the city to cover its costs for the officers, officials said at the time.
The school district didn’t renew the contract and plans to hire a police sergeant and two officers and have all three of them patrol district campuses, officials said.
“I’m the biggest school district fan there is, but the reason I did not vote to do that is I don’t think it’s in the best interest of our police department to deplete our fleet,” Cantrell said.
Childress initially said she would have to eliminate the two officers assigned to the school district if the contract wasn’t renewed, but the two officers are still working for the city as of Tuesday, officials said.
