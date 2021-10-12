Parts of La Marque were under a boil-water notice as of about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and many residents were left with little to no water pressure.
Texas Department of Transportation contractors working on the Interstate 45 expansion project broke a water main at Texas Avenue and I-45 in La Marque around 3 p.m., causing low to no water pressure for residents and businesses across the city, according to a press release sent out by the city Tuesday afternoon.
