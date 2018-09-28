GALVESTON
The city’s stylish new residents are almost set to make their debut.
The Turtle Island Restoration Network, a local environmental protection advocacy group, will debut a group of completed Kemp’s ridley sea turtle statues on Sunday evening during a private event at The Bryan Museum.
Local artists decorated the statues, which will be installed in areas around Galveston starting in October, said Joanie Steinhaus, the local director for the network.
First announced in March, the Turtles About Town project signed up 19 artists to put their own personal touches on the statues, Steinhaus said. The statues are meant to raise awareness about sea turtles and local efforts to preserve them, while also serving as a new tourism attraction on the island, Steinhaus said.
It has taken some time to complete the turtles, she said. Trucks have broken down and material deliveries have been delayed. Recently, however, Steinhaus began to get updates from the first group of artists.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” she said. “They’re all unique.”
The network partnered with Galveston business Clay Cup Studios to conceive and manage the project. The studio coordinated and recruited artists and connected them with sponsors who have worked to come up with the designs on the turtles’ shells, Steinhaus said.
One of the turtles is painted in psychedelic colors and anthropomorphic hearts. Another has a sleeping cat and dog on the back of its shell. The program’s first turtle, installed in front of Galveston City Hall in March, was a tribute to the city’s police and fire departments.
Plans are to install statues at Moody Gardens, the University of Texas Medical Branch and other sites, Steinhaus said.
While most of the turtles will be stationary, one 2-foot statue will travel among businesses that pay for sponsorships.
The Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau plans to create a map of the statues for people wanting to tour them.
The turtle program is reminiscent of other statue programs that have been installed in other cities. Chicago had cow statues and Seabrook has pelicans, for instance.
Once the turtles go up, there’s no timetable for how long the turtles will remain, Steinhaus said. She hoped the statues, which are made of resin, would be permanent, or at least long-term, additions to the island.
“They’re going to stay,” she said.
