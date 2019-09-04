Local school kids are heating up as temperatures continue to rise in Galveston County during the first weeks of the school year and local districts are doing what they can to keep things cool, especially on buses.
On Tuesday, the Santa Fe Independent School District’s transportation department reached out to district parents and bus riders, outlining precautionary measures to ensure safe travel.
“Our no idling policy is suspended for this week,” a letter to parents from the department said. “Buses will be kept running at high idle while parked with the AC running.”
The letter went on to urge parents to keep their younger children hydrated all day and not just prior to entering the bus.
Temperatures on Thursday were expected to reach 92, with a heat index of 101 on both Thursday and Friday in Galveston, according to the National Weather Service.
The Hitchcock Independent School District is monitoring things as well, asking drivers to open windows in buses headed to the high school in the afternoons to release heat built up during the day, said spokesperson Chris Armacost.
In Texas City, the school district is prepared to send out a replacement bus with functioning air conditioning if the air on any bus is not staying cool, said Melissa Tortorici, the district’s director of communication.
Dickinson buses are all air-conditioned and when the weather is exceptionally hot, as it is this week, the district’s transportation department has drivers keep buses running when they arrive at a campus and are waiting for school to dismiss, said Tammy Dowdy, director of communications for the Dickinson district.
“Normally, the buses are turned off while waiting; however, during times of extreme heat they are kept running with the air conditioning going to keep the bus as cool as possible,” Dowdy said.
Athletic departments are monitoring heated athletes as well, making sure water is available and team members are taking adequate breaks. Dickinson teams might practice without helmets or pads when appropriate, Dowdy said.
The district’s athletic department has a “Polar Pad” on the practice field to immediately cool down athletes showing signs of distress, according to the district.
Temperatures in Galveston County are forecasted to remain in the 90s through next week, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
