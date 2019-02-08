FRIENDSWOOD
Growth across the city looks relatively stable in coming years, but local school district officials are focused on the potential for new families moving into the city’s south side, said Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for the district.
Houston-based PBK Architects has been reviewing Friendswood Independent School District’s enrollment numbers and conducting a facilities master plan since the board of trustees hired the firm for $82,000 in 2018.
The scope of work in that contract includes the possibility of the firm helping plan for a future bond referendum, a decision on which is still yet to be made, Owen said.
“I can say if our community decides a new school is needed, or Cline Elementary is to be updated, we will have a bond to do any of that,” she said.
Initial projections show the district’s student population of more than 6,100 students should remain flat in coming years, but the city has neighborhoods planned for the southern part that could add about 550 homes, Owen said.
C.W. Cline Elementary School, 505 Briarmeadow Ave., is in the south part of Friendswood.
The district would need additional funding to fund capital improvement projects, such as building a new school or renovating an existing one, because the 2018-19 budget includes $50.45 million in revenues to $51 million in expenditures, leaving a deficit budget of $550,000, according to district documents.
More and more districts across Galveston County and the rest of the state have passed deficit budgets in recent years, straining under the weight of increasingly large payments to the state as part of the so-called Robin Hood funding program, which “recaptures” local property tax revenue and sends it to other districts.
Friendswood Independent School District only recently became classified as a property-rich school district, said Connie Morgenroth, assistant superintendent of business and operations.
That change came after voters in 2016 approved a school district tax rate increase meant to cover a teacher salary bump, officials said. About 53 percent of residents voted to raise the maintenance and operation tax rate from $1.04 to $1.13 per $100 taxable property valuation.
Since becoming a property-rich district, local leaders made a $232,000 payment to the state during the 2016-17 school year and a $389,000 payment in 2017-18, Morgenroth said.
The district’s board of trustees heard from PBK Architects in January about district enrollment numbers during a board workshop, and will meet again on Feb. 18 to discuss potential next steps and hear an in-depth presentation on what the firm learned, Owen said.
