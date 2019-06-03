Municipal officials, administrators and interested residents will gather in La Marque Tuesday and Wednesday for a Community Planning for Hazards workshop, a project of the Texas Citizen Planner initiative at Texas A&M University.
The two-day training session will offer guidance about how to integrate hazard mitigation and thinking about environmental effects into community planning decisions, organizers said.
“The art of good planning is about injecting long-term considerations into near-term actions,” said event organizer and certified planner Steven Mikulencak, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist with the Texas Community Watershed Partners.
Communities that anticipate long-term risks and include them in their existing plans can help make their communities more resilient and less prone to disasters, according to citizen planner principles. That might mean building around a wetland instead of paving it over or creating a buffer zone for building around a bayou rather than developing right up to the edge, event organizers said.
“We bring together leaders in their fields that work with planners,” said Celina Gauthier Lowry of Texas A&M University, one of the event’s planners. “These are people that have worked with communities across Texas, and each of them will present for one hour and 20 minutes, giving examples of planning scenarios they’ve encountered and times when hazard mitigation might have changed an outcome.”
One of those experts is Earthea Nance, associate professor in the Department of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy at Texas Southern University.
“Dr. Nance worked extensively after Hurricane Katrina, looking at practices the city of New Orleans needed to put in place, many of them implemented post-Katrina,” Mikulencak said.
“There are definitely some lessons from her research that can transfer to this area.”
Tuesday’s program includes expert presentations and a lunch session by the Texas General Land Office focused on mitigation funding. Also among the presenters is Mike Babin of the Texas Department of Insurance’s windstorm protection program.
On the second day of the workshop, attendees will collaborate in live table-top demonstrations using local mapping data to plan hypothetical growth scenarios. The planning tool used is Community Health and Resource Management or CHARM, which allows real-time feedback that can show planners the consequences of their decisions, organizers said.
“It’s a SIM City-type exercise, and La Marque will be our simulation city,” Mikulencak said. “Each group will have different development tools at hand to determine how many people are in harm’s way, unique environmental features and other factors using high-power, high-touch technology.”
The curriculum is designed for planners, municipal officials and staff, but the public is invited to participate as well, organizers said. The cost to register is $79.
“The things we’ll talk about are concepts really well known in the planning world, but a lot of times we don’t recognize their value until after the disaster has happened,” Mikulencak said.
The object of the two-day workshop is to get planners thinking about mitigation strategies before rather than after, he said.
The project is funded by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant approved by the Texas Land Commissioner.
To learn more, visit https://citizenplanner.tamu.edu/registration.
